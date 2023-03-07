Here’s how lemon juice may help in getting rid of kidney stones

In an astonishing study, scientists have found the reason how lemon juice can fend off kidney stones. Lemon juice has always been the go-to ingredient for home remedies.

According to the study by pharmaceutical scientist Hongzhi Qiao of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, lemons contain nanoparticles that, when fed to rats, block kidney stone formation.

According to scientists, the nanoparticles might one day offer a way to prevent kidney stones in people. Kidney stones are formed when minerals crystalize and clump up inside the kidney. Patients who have kidney stones often feel sharp pain in their back, side or lower abdomen when they pass a stone.

Although there are some medications can help treat kidney stones, many people end up needing surgery to remove them.

Qiao and colleagues found that inside edible and medicinal plants like ginseng, grapefruit and dandelion, there are extracellular vesicle-like nanoparticles, tiny sacs stuffed with molecules including fat, protein and DNA.

The team found that these particles control the formation of calcium oxalate crystals which is the most common culprit of kidney stones. The particles can also soften the stones and make them less sticky, the found.

The findings of the study was published in Nano Letters journal recently.