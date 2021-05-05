Here’s how going organic is helping in building immunity during COVID-19

Organic food is produced in a natural way, without using any chemicals or processing, making it safer for human consumption.

By Subrata Dutta,

While organic food and products have been around for decades, it is now owing to the pandemic, that more people are conscious of the nutrition they are consuming. So, they are not only focusing on the freshness of products on the kitchen shelf they are also interested in its origins. But the question is, how is organic better?

Simply put, organic food is produced in a natural way, without using any chemicals or processing, making it safer for human consumption. The absence of any foreign additives in them, makes them richer in antioxidants, that play an important role in enhancing overall health. In addition, the lack of chemical pesticides, or steroids in case of meat production, makes the organically grown foods taste better as compared to the conventionally produced food. And most importantly, organic farming is both sustainable, and environment-friendly.

The COVID pandemic, much like every health crisis in the history of mankind, has worked as a catalyst to large scale behavioral changes. The internet has been flooded with tips and tricks on how to live a healthy lifestyle. Now, I am sure most of the tips and tricks available online can come handy at times, but for a disease that preys on poor immunity, the best way to stay safe is to figure out the right ways to boost immunity. While, the key to boosting immunity is a healthy diet, the acute lack of time, and unavailability of resources, often deprive modern people of the necessary nutrition on a daily basis. However, luckily for them, there is now a wide range of health supplements available in the market that work wonders in boosting the immune system.

Let us check out some of the most common items used in these organic supplements that is the right way to build an immunity system that can help you in your fight against COVID. (#fightright)

Gooseberry

Indian gooseberry, also known as Amalaki, is a Vitamin C powerhouse, which is a crucial part of the immunity package. Categorized as an adaptogen, it supports the body’s healthy response to stress of all kinds, and with the properties of antioxidant, it protects against damage induced by oxidative stress. Its high Vitamin C content allows it to treat seasonal coughs, common cold, influenza, as well as, protect from Vitamin C insufficiencies like Scurvy.

Guduchi

Known as one of the three “Amrit,” or nectar plants in Ayurveda, Guduchi is also called “giloy.” While the entire plant is used medicinally in Ayurveda, the stem is favored for supporting a healthy response to infection by optimizing the body’s immune response. The plant is also valued for supporting cognitive health, and also helps in improving memory and learning functions.

Tulsi

Tulsi has been used for thousands of years to support a healthy response to physical, emotional, and environmental stress. Modern research has classified Tulsi as an adaptogenic herb known to support the body’s healthy stress response. Adaptogenic herbs have been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years to promote and support health.

Turmeric

A bioactive compound called curcumin, found in turmeric, helps in boosting the immune function. With its multiple benefits as an antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, turmeric is a staple in Ayurvedic medicine. It comes in several different forms, with the most common being Turmeric powder, used in cooking, herbal teas, or as an organic supplement.

Kalmegh

Also known as Green Chiretta, Kalmegh is a powerful medicinal herb, which contains antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties that are used to treat liver problems. However, its biggest relevance in the current times is its ability to boost immunity, and its antimicrobial and immune-modulatory qualities that are used for management of the symptoms of common cold, sinusitis and allergies, and many more.

Ashwagandha

Backed by Ayurveda, this ancient medicinal herb is a rejuvenator, and known to give the stamina of a horse. Popularly known as Indian Winter Cherry or Indian Ginseng, Ashwagandha comes with multiple health benefits. It is an adaptogen, and its anti-stress properties supplement the body’s ability to respond and adapt to physical, emotional, and environmental stress. Along with that, it can even boost brain function, and help in boosting fertility and testosterone in men.

Black Pepper

Modern research has confirmed several of black pepper’s health benefits. The active component of pepper, called “piperine,” contains natural alkaloids that account for the plant’s medicinal use. Recent studies associate black pepper, and its active ingredient piperine, with antioxidant activity as well immune system support. According to many studies, piperine may play a role in stimulating digestive enzymes and supporting healthy pancreas function.

(The author is Group Managing Director, Organic India. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult experts and medical professionals before starting any supplement, therapy or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)