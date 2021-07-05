Here’s all that is required for rebuilding healthcare in India

To understand the technological advancements more realistically, FEHealthcare.com, a new initiative from The Financial Express, is organising FE Healthcare Summit, a three-day conclave, where healthcare technology and industry stakeholders will come together.

Out of adversity, comes opportunity. The adversity called Covid-19 has given an opportunity to ramp up the Indian healthcare infrastructure to not just suit the present needs, but also become future ready. Technology is poised to be at the forefront of medical affairs in the country. Whether it is automation of drug manufacturing processes, or ramping up of telehealth infrastructure, a robust IT set-up at the backend is essential. COVID has changed the perspective, the problems and the solutions. Handling healthcare remotely has become the order of the day. The once unknown Pulse Oximeter is a part of everyone’s vocabulary today. There is ambulatory glucose profiling and remote monitoring. People are talking of smart insulins today. These smarter versions of the age-old insulin get triggered only when blood sugar levels rise. That’s not all! Artificial and lab-created organs are going to be the future -from artificial pancreas to even limbs.

Indian healthcare is at the influx of inventions and innovations. There’s a lot that it has witnessed and there’s a lot that it needs. To understand the technological advancements more realistically, FEHealthcare.com, a new initiative from The Financial Express, is organising FE Healthcare Summit, a three-day conclave, where healthcare technology and industry stakeholders will come together to pave the way for a Post-Covid Advanced Healthcare System, while keeping in mind the best utilisation of current infrastructure. The event is scheduled to happen on 18, 19, 20 August, 2021. The event will be organised virtually and witness over 15 engaging sessions delivered by 50+ key speakers in the presence of 2000+ industry delegates.

This virtual event will be divided into three major themes. The first day will discuss topics around “Taking Healthcare to the Next Million” where speakers will deliberate around topics including India’s Massive COVID-19 Vaccine Program, Creating Health Equity through Data, Creating patient-centric products and solutions, amongst others. However, the second day focuses on discussion based on the theme “From Illness to Wellness”. Right from investments being made in healthcare to a conducive policy, from the transition in diagnostics to the adoption of telehealth, the discussions will be looking at paving a way for the future of healthcare in India. The third and the last day of the event will look at the way forward with the theme around “Moving towards a Healthy Future”. Topics ranging from Health and hygiene, maintaining a mental balance, building a glocal healthcare system will be discussed amongst others. The event will witness an august gathering from industry experts including:

* Central and State Government decision makers, Task force members

* Surgeons, Doctors, Medical Engineers, frontline medical team members

* CEOs, CIOs, CTOs Hospitals, healthcare companies pharma companies, Health tech providers, healthcare start-ups

* Technology experts from medical devices, software, and analytics companies

* Heads of academic institutions, large medical associations

* Heads of hospital supply chain and procurement

So, if you are a part of Indian healthcare system and looking to make it big in the transition, join FE Healthcare Summit to explore the trends, challenges and opportunities, shared by key industry stakeholders.