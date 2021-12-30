Here are 2 Covid-19 drugs that claim to work against Omicron variant, check details

Essentially, the pills are to be consumed by older people who have conditions like heart problems, cancer, or diabetes that leave them more vulnerable to the disease.

Even as the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus is understood to have the ability to evade the defence provided by currently available Coronavirus vaccines, pharma companies have developed new avenues for the treatment of Coronavirus patients. Pharma major Pfizer’s pill Paxlovid and molnupiravir drugs have been authorised by the US drug regulators and both drugs claim to work well in reducing the chances of hospitalisation or death among the high-risk patients, news agency Associated Press reported. Both the drugs can be taken at home in the US and can be administered to the Covid-19 patients as soon as the symptoms of Coronavirus make an onset.

What has made the treatment option a little tricky is the fact that there is a very small window during which the drug is to be administered which can only be purchased after getting the Covid-19 positive test report and a medical prescription.

Who can take these pills?

It is to be underscored that the pills are not for every positive Covid-19 patient. The pills are supposed to be administered to only those who have mild or moderate infection and the infection is likely to get more severe. Essentially, the pills are to be consumed by older people who have conditions like heart problems, cancer, or diabetes that leave them more vulnerable to the disease. While both the drugs have been approved for adults, Pfizer’s Paxlovid has also been approved for kids aged 12 and above.

Who cannot take these pills?



As per the AP report, Merck’s molnupiravir cannot be administered to children because the drug hinders bone growth along with pregnant women as the drug might cause potential birth defects. The drug developed by Pfizer can also not be administered to the Covid-19 patients who have existing severe kidney or liver ailments. The pills are moreover not to be administered to patients who have been hospitalised with Covid-19.

When to start the course of the pill?

The course of the pill is to begin within five days of the onset of Covid-19 symptoms including cough, headache, fever, loss of taste and appetite among others. The treatment course of pills lasts for five days.

Will the pills work against the Omicron variant of Coronavirus?



The pills are understood to be impactful against omicron as they don’t make spike protein their target where most of the variant’s mutations are present.