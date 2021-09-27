Herbal drug Fifatrol fights viral infection, says BHU ayurveda expert

The WHO estimates that one in every five people worldwide can become infected with viral fever and vector-borne disease during the peak of the season in a year.

By Rahul Chhabra

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads India’s fight to prevent the ‘third wave’ of coronavirus, the spectre of influenza, viral fever and dengue has started looming over the country. But ayurveda experts claim the seasonal spurt in infections can be countered with immunity boosting herbal drugs like Fifatrol that hasten recovery and strengthen immunity of the patient.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) ayurveda expert Professor KN Dwivedi said that even though virus has no cure so far, in ayurveda there are some herbs and formulations that can prevent progression of infections due to seasonal influenza and mosquitoes and gradually eliminate them.

Professor Dwivedi pointed out that Fifatrol, a formulation of immunity strengthening herbo-mineral preparations like

guduchi, daruharidra, apamarga, chirayata, karanja, kutaki, tulsi, godanti (bhasam), mrityunjaya rasa, tribhuvana kriti rasa and sanjivani vati, has been found to help fight infection, flu

and cold.

Herbal drug Fifatrol, developed by AIMIL Pharma, is being recommended by ayurveda experts to even dengue and viral flu infected patients. Earlier, during a trial on dengue patients at AIIMS, Bhopal, the drug was found to have increased platelet counts significantly.

Professor Dwivedi said there are four types of dengue — serotypes 1 to 4 — at play. The prevalence of serotype-2 has been growing very fast across the states, he added. This is more severe than other types of dengue fever. In serotype-2 dengue infections, platelets drop rapidly and the body’s immune response is hyperactive, resulting in a cytokine storm which can damage the organs. This variant of dengue also impacts the kidneys.

“This drug (Fifatrol) being enriched with immune enhancing herbo-mineral preparations can fight bacteria, viruses and allergens and provides fast relief from nasal congestion, sore throat, body ache, headache,” said Dwivedi. The herbal drug also figures among nearly 200 technologies and research activities evaluated by experts in a compendium for combating coronavirus as compiled by the National Research Development Corporation.

The herbal formulation offers an improved immune system to fight off viral, bacterial and other infections, normalises raised body temperature, speeds up recovery and eases the associated symptoms like cold, flu and congestion, added Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director, AIMIL Pharma.

