Heavy bleeding at the time of menstruation is the sign of endometriosis

It's a long-term condition that can have a significant impact on any woman’s life and also the main cause of ovarian cancer. (Photo source: IE)

Endometriosis is an often painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrial — grows outside your uterus. Endometriosis most commonly involves your ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining your pelvis. Rarely, endometrial tissue may spread beyond pelvic organs.

Dr. Neerja Goel who is professor and HOD of Obstetrics and gynaecology department at sharda hospital said at the time of endometriosis “complains of painful menstruation, cramping, painful sex, constipation, back pain, leg pain, pain while urinating, and rectal bleeding. It can affect women of any age. It’s a long-term condition that can have a significant impact on any woman’s life and also the main cause of ovarian cancer.

Foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, fresh fruits and vegetables, avoiding intake of alcohol and caffeine, avoid stress and fatty foods add regular exercise and yoga in your routine that helps in to resolve the problem of endometriosis and if it is not treated on time it leads to infertility or heavy bleeding during the time of menstruation and having pregnancy at an older age.

Dr. Archana Mehta Professor of gynaecologist at sharda hospital says “Medication is the primary treatment of this disease and if it is not diagnosed at an early stage then surgical treatment is the option. Usually, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are used to relieve pain. If symptoms are mild and women do not plan to become pregnant for most women with moderate to severe endometriosis, the most effective treatment is removing endometrial tissue and endometriosis. “