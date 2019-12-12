Healthy Winters: How benefits of Turmeric in Curcumin can help you

Turmeric! Haldi wala doodh is known to aid in avoiding and reducing these problems to a large extent due to anti-inflammatory properties.

By Dr. Saurabh Arora

Everybody is made differently and everybody reacts to different weathers differently. Some people can handle low temperatures and some just can’t move out from under the covers. Winters bring along a few well-known problems and health concerns, cough, cold, joint pains, sinusitis, bloating and gastric problems are some of the most common that people experience in winters.

So how can we tackle these problems? The solution can be found in our household kitchen, Turmeric! Haldi wala doodh is known to aid in avoiding and reducing these problems to a large extent due to anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric belongs to the ginger family and contains about 3-5% of curcumin that is a phyto-derivative containing healing properties. However, because of the low percentage levels in standardized turmeric powder, it is difficult to reap all benefits by just taking turmeric in small doses and thus supplements could be required.

Dealing With Colds: Intake of turmeric, rather in take of curcumin helps cleanse the respiratory tract, thanks to curcumins anti-inflammatory qualities it also helps fight cold and cough.

Dealing with Joint Pains: As temperatures drop, the cold causes the expansion of tissues and pain in your joints.

Increased sensitivity of nerves in the joint: In case of injury, the nerves in the joint may become hypersensitive to changes in cold weather due to scarring, inflammation, or adhesions. Regular intake of curcumin will prevent the inflammation of tissues and muscles and help avoid and control joint pains if you already have any.

Dealing with Indigestion: When the temperature starts to come down, our body takes it as a signal to start conserving food and energy and that is the reason why our digestive system slows down as the temperature drops and we experience bloating and indigestion in winters. Turmeric or curcumin helps in digestion, it aids in reducing the burning sensation in the gut and helps keep the body functioning normally by avoiding bloating and gastric pains.

Dealing with Sinus: During winters, sinuses don’t drain out normally, causing breathing problems, uneasiness, and headaches in a lot of people suffering from sinusitis. A warm glass of turmeric milk on a daily basis will aid in sinus drainage and relieve the discomfort, it will lighten the mucous texture and allow it to flow freely.

(The author is Founder of Snec30 and Managing Director, ARBRO Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. Views expressed are personal.)