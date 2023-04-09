Healthy snacking is changing the face of snacking in India

By Mona Mehta

Snacking has always been an enduring habit in our country. Whether you have a busy schedule, are skipping meals, or are getting rid of hunger pangs between meals, we cannot deny that grabbing a quick snack such as chips or candies is pretty tempting.

Traditionally snacking has been a byproduct of indulgence, which has always been the primary motivation for snacking. However, we are now noticing a massive shift in these consumer habits.

Snacking Smart

Consumers are becoming more competent and finding healthier indulgence options for snacking. They are making smarter choices and are opting for more nutritious snacks such as high fiber, high-protein foods, low-sodium options, and many more. This drastic shift towards smart snacking and mindful eating has been observed after the pandemic, wherein consumers have now begun to be mindful about the health benefits of what they were eating. When you eat a healthy snack, it not only keeps your hunger in check but gives you nutrition and energy.

Following this upward trend, we also see consumers consciously choosing clean yet tasty snacks and seeking clean energy rather than energy from empty calories. From high-fiber snacks and foods containing essential vitamins, minerals, and plant-based superfoods like Tulsi, Curcumin. Consumers now want to get the most out of their snacks and move away from snacking junk.

Mintel research highlights that nearly two-thirds of consumers (71%) say the taste is more important than how healthy the snack is; however, 85% of Indian consumers wish healthy snack options were available.

Rise of Healthy Alternatives

Every day, we come across myriad options like where we are asked to choose between white bread or brown bread, regular milk or oat milk, with sugar or without sugar, baked-not-fried options, and so many more. It is choices like these that contribute to healthy snacking habits.

If you have a fast-paced lifestyle and are pressed for time, snacking will always be a considerable part of your daily routine. This is why one must consciously make instant healthy snacking and meals an integral part of their regimen.

According to a report by Avendus Capital, Indian households are likely to double the amount they spend on healthy foods and beverages in the coming years due to the massive shift towards more nutritious alternatives and buying foods with cleaner ingredients.

There has also been an emergence of healthy variants of formerly not-so-healthy foods. Snacking items have started incorporating vitamins, proteins, and plant-based superfoods to incorporate the health quotient and offer healthier snacking.

These changes also show us that consumers are now aware and want to be mindful about every bite they consume as a snack.

With the rise of such change in snacking habits, it is essential to develop snacks that offer a satisfying experience and a nutrition boost, the ones which help consumers access healthier, nutritious choices and provides them with options if they choose to substitute meals with snacks.

Hence, the snacking culture in India has constantly been on the rise over the past few years and is seeing tremendous growth. Consumers now read the nutritional label and check the and refuse to be bluffed. With this smart-snacking culture cultivated in the country, India is becoming a smart-snacking country.

(The author is a Brand Manager, Fast&Up GoodEatz. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)