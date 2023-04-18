Healthy Hair Tips: 10 common hair care mistakes to avoid for longer, bigger tresses

By Sahil Bhatti

Most of us have a strong attachment to our hair. To look our best, we tend to try every possible remedy. But did you know that many of us unknowingly make mistakes that harm our hair more than they help? Sometimes unknowingly we adapt some hair habits in our hair care routine that can damage the shiny and voluminous tresses. Agreed that the hair needs all the attention and good products, but good hair care starts with knowing about the things you should not do. Here is a list of things by Mr. Sahil Bhatti, that you should never expose your hair to.

10 Biggest Hair Care Mistakes to Avoid:

Don’t brush or comb too much: Brushing your hair again and again will only weaken them and cause breakage and make the hair oily. All you need is 8-9 strokes of a wide toothed comb or hair brush to remove the tangles.

Using the wrong comb or brush: It is a trial and error but once you find the brush or comb that works for you then stick to it. The basic rule of thumb is the long your hair the more should be the brush’s diameter. Chose a comb that is anti-static and had wide and gentle bristles. Jagged ends can cause split ends. Paddle brushes are great for hair that tangle a lot.

Swaying between over washing and not washing for long durations at all: Shampooing less is always better as it keeps the dirt away and maintains oil balance. Not washing the hair clogs the hair follicles and damages the strands. Ideally wash your hair every third day and it is enough.

Using the hair dryer for long times: Dryers are a boon especially in the winters or when you are in a hurry to go out. But using too much of hair dryer will only cause long term damage. When your hair is wet the dryer is good for removing extra moisture but on dry hair you are just pulling the intrinsic moisture out. Therefore, dial down the hair dryer settings to keep the hair healthy.

Styling wet hair: The hair are weakest when wet, therefore wait for it to dry a bit before you pull out the dryer and styling tools. Air drying is the best to make your hair style ready. Make sure your hair is at least 80% dry before you start styling. Style from root to end and keep the temperature in tolerable ranges.

Using the hair product incorrectly: When using a hair product read the instruction labels correctly. Conditioner is for the tips and strands, and so is hair serum, shampoo is for the scalp. Each scalp condition requires a different kind of product. If in doubt talk to your trichologist for the right guidance.

Clean the combs and brushes and styling tools regularly: Oils, grime and dirt can easily deposit on the hair tools and the residue can end up in your hair. Therefore, clean the combs and brushes at least once a week and replace them after few months of use. Dirty hair instruments can cause scalp infection.

Sleeping with open hair: Sleeping with open hair will make the hair very tangled, and frizzy and difficult to tame in the morning. Tie your hair in a top knot or a braid before sleeping trust us your hair will thank you in the morning.

Not taking a proper diet: Though it is not directly a hair thing but neglecting your diet is likely to do long term and intrinsic damage to your hair. Intake a balanced diet that contains lots of vitamins and nutrients to ensure good hair health.

Going to sleep with wet hair: Sleeping with wet hair is only inviting more friction to it. Wet hair tends to become frizzy by morning and you will have to work very hard in the morning to detangle your hair.

(The author is a Creative Art Director at GV Hair studio. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)