Healthy citizens contribute to the nation’s progress: Are you focusing on good nutrition?

We need to start focusing on consuming healthy, wholesome foods that help us build immunity. (Image: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Minakshi Chaudhary

A nation’s progress depends heavily on the health and well-being of its citizens. It is only on the back of healthy, capable individuals that any country can achieve its full potential across all domains. However, factors such as hectic lifestyles and rising pollution levels are significantly impacting the health of Indians. This affects our cumulative productivity, ultimately hampering the growth of our economy and country, at large.

Since the occurrence of ailments and health issues is increasing, Indians require a renewed focus on good nutrition. Along with maintaining an active lifestyle, we need to start focusing on consuming healthy, wholesome foods that help us build immunity and fight diseases. Milk is one such nutrient-rich option that strengthens the bones, promotes muscle health, and promotes good health in general. However, do all types of milk provide the same kind of nutrition?

Different types of milk: Benefits and Drawbacks

Cow milk has long been touted as a healthier alternative to the commonly consumed buffalo milk. It contains high amounts of calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, and protein. But, is it the best option out there?

The fat content in cow milk is quite high and can contribute to unnecessary weight gain. It also contains AI casein and Beta-Lactoglobulin which make it unfit for consumption for those suffering from lactose intolerance. Additionally, it is acidic in nature and might be difficult to digest, especially after a certain age.

People across the globe are, therefore, looking for better alternatives to cow milk. As a result, camel milk and goat milk are becoming increasingly popular among those looking to invest in better nutrition. Here’s looking at the benefits of drinking camel and goat milk.

Advantages of camel milk:

Camel milk contains much higher levels of iron, vitamin C, calcium and protein as compared to cow milk. It is rich in Lactoferrin which prevents viral and bacterial infections on the back of its anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It also contains immunoglobulins which boost immunity and prepare the body to actively fight diseases caused due to external factors.

READ | How to maintain Healthy Digestive System: Seven happy digestion tips for you

As a natural pro-biotic, camel milk promotes a healthy gut and aids digestion. It is also rich in potassium and phosphorous which maintains the blood pressure and may even prevent stroke. Since the fat content in camel milk is much lower than that in cow milk, it can also be enjoyed by those looking to lose weight. It can also be easily consumed by those suffering from lactose intolerance as it does not contain allergy-causing Beta-Lactoglobulin.

Advantages of goat milk:

Firstly, goat milk is easier to digest than cow milk because the fat molecules in it are much smaller than those in the latter. With lower lactose content, it is easier on the stomach and does not cause allergies or uneasiness. What’s more, is that goat milk has miraculous healing properties and helps in repairing damaged tissue in the body. It also increases blood platelets and can help fight breakbone or dengue fever. Finally, it is good for the heart and helps in lowering bad cholesterol levels.

Evidently, cow milk contains much less nutritional value and more fat as compared to goat and camel milk. Moreover, these are very easy to digest and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Another major benefit of these kinds of milk is that they are naturally homogenized. This means that they do not need to be processed before consumption like cow and buffalo milk. As a result, they can be consumed in their raw and untampered form with all their nutrients intact.

Are there any more options?

Your quest for the perfect, nutritional glass of milk can easily end when you switch to camel or goat milk. If you are looking for even more alternatives for cow milk, you can also look at different plant-based milk options. These include coconut milk, almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, etc. These types of milk are free from hormones that are present in abundance within cow milk. These contain high levels of magnesium, iron, and potassium which make them great alternatives for commonly consumed milk. They are also very light on the stomach and rarely cause any allergies.

Choosing any of the aforementioned milk options, we can make ourselves healthy and strong enough to excel in our respective domains. By being the best and healthiest versions of ourselves, we will be able to put our best foot forward every single day. We will, thus, accelerate the nation’s progress towards unparalleled excellence across business, sports, art or anything that we put our minds to.

(Minakshi Chaudhary is R&D Manager, Aadvik Foods. Views expressed are personal.)