Healthcare infra: PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, every citizen will get a digital health ID with their health records digitized and it would also connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission for digitisation and expansion of healthcare in the country. Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, every citizen will get a digital health ID with their health records digitized and it would also connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country.

The PM said this digitising of the health infrastructure would transform the sector and make it accessible and affordable especially for the vulnerable section of the population, people living in villages and remote parts of the country. Modi pointed out that digital technologies had helped the country deal with the pandemic.

He cited the Aroyga Setu app that helped contain spread of the infections and the CoWin platform that has played a huge role in vaccinating citizens across the country with close to 90 crore vaccines administered with verifiable certification.

He cited the growth of telemedicine consultations during the pandemic with 1.25 crore remote consultations and the PM-Jan Aarogya Yojana had already delivered free treatment to two crore people. The PM said the country digital infrastructure was expanding with 130 crore Aadhar cards, 118 crore mobile phone subscribers, 80 crore internet users and 43 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts and the UPI enabling digital payment system. “There is no such big connected infrastructure anywhere in the world. From ration to administration, digital infrastructure is reaching the common man in a fast and transparent way,” the PM said.

The universal health interface platform developed by the National Health Authority was run across six union territories for one year and is now being rolled out pan-India. The health platform would help citizens discover hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and doctors with every kind of specialization. People will be able to book physical appointment, ambulances and home collection of samples, book and conduct tele consultations and make payments for medicines and medical services.

Apart from the digital infrastructure, the country’s healthcare system has seen a growth in the number of doctors, nurses and para medical staff in the last seven to eight years and soon there would be one medical college for every three Loksabha seats, the PM said. The Primary Health Care centres are being transformed into wellness centres with a focus on preventive health care and 80,000 such centres had started operations, he said.