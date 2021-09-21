Healthcare boost in Maharashtra! State’s first modular hospital set up in Pune; Details here

he hospital has 20 beds, and of those, eight have been set aside for the ICU unit. (Representational image)

Modular hospital: The Padmavati Hospital was inaugurated in Pune last week by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) mayor Usha Dhore. It was established as a joint work of the municipal corporation and Nuance India Private Limited, according to a report in IE. What is notable about the hospital, however, is that it is the first modular hospital to be set up in the state of Maharashtra. Essentially, this means that the hospital has independent container cabins that can work as standalone facilities and can also be combined to operate as a bigger, connected facility when need be.

As a part of the joint collaboration, Nuance India Private Limited gave a sum of Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of the Padmavati Hospital. Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation was tasked with securing the land where the project would be set up. The land that the civic body earmarked for the hospital, and where it has now been set up, is Charoli’s Vadmukhwadi. The conception as well as the execution of the project spanned across a period of three months, the report added. In the execution of the project, Mahesh Langde, who is the MLA from Bhosari, also played an important role.

The Padmavati Hospital has been sanctioned a staff strength of 60 people by the civic body to run and manage the modular hospital. Apart from this, the hospital has 20 beds, and of those, eight have been set aside for the ICU unit.