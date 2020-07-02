Health ministry revises Home isolation guidelines for COVID cases: Check new do’s and don’ts

Revised Home Isolation guidelines released. Image: Reuters

Home Isolation guidelines: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today issued revised guidelines for Home Isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. As per the new guidelines, the person should be clinically assigned as a very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic case by the treating medical officer for home isolation. He/she should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.

For elderly patients with co-morbid conditions, home isolation should be provided for only ” after proper evaluation by the treating

medical officer.”

The new guidelines say that for home isolation, a caregiver should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis. Also, a communication link between

the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

The guidelines prescribe use of Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer by the caregiver and contacts.

When to discontinue home isolation

The revised guidelines say, “Patient under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. Thereafter, the patient will be advised to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for further 7 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over.”

Precautions to be taken by patients