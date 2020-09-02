Health Ministry issues SOP for conducting exams during COVID-19; check key points

Health Ministry issues Covid 19 SOPs for conducting exams.

The Union Health Ministry today issued SOP on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of COVID-19. Examination centres are frequented by a large number of students (as well as their parents) and staff till the entire duration of the exam and therefore, it’s vital to plan and conduct these examinations, while following specific preventive measures, the ministry said.

As per the SOP, the physical distancing of at least six feet is to be followed at exam centres as far as feasible. The use of face covers/masks should be made mandatory. Frequent hand-washing with soap for at least 40-60 seconds even when hands are not visibly dirty should be practised. The use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible. The installation and use of Aarogya Setu App have also been advised to all, as far as feasible.

All Universities/Educational Institutions/Examination Conducting Authorities/Examination centres have to ensure the following arrangements:

Only those examination centres which are outside the containment zone will be allowed to function. Staff/examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted. Such examinees shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the Universities/Educational Institution shall arrange for taking the exam at a later date for such students.

Universities/ Educational Institutions/ Examination Conducting Authorities/ Examination centres may plan out the examination schedule in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding at any examination centre on any day.

Appropriate arrangements for personal protection gears like face covers/masks, and other logistic like hand sanitizers, soap, sodium hypochlorite solution etc. shall be made.

The examination centre should have a designated isolation room for isolating any person who is found symptomatic at the time of screening or during examination, till such time medical advice may be sought.

Entrances of exam centres should have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions. If any examination functionary/examinee fails to meet the self-declaration criteria, they shall not be allowed entry.

Only asymptomatic staff and students can be allowed inside the examination hall.

All staff and students to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/mask has to be worn at all times inside the examination center by all.

For online/computer based examination, the systems shall be disinfected using alcohol wipes before and after conduct of examination.

Examination hall and other common areas shall be sanitized each time before and after examination.