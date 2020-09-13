Health Ministry issues post-COVID-19 management protocol; use of Chyawanprash, Yoga among suggestions; check details

The government is betting on a holistic approach for the well-being of all COVID-19 recovered patients.

COVID-19 update: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has come up with guidelines for post-COVID management protocol as coronavirus cases in India crossed the 47-lakh mark. According to the government, all those who have recovered from the viral infection, may show some signs and symptoms like cough, sore throat, body ache, fatigue, and difficulty in breathing, etc. even after recovery. Therefore, the government is betting on a holistic approach for the well-being of all COVID-19 recovered patients. According to the government, measures can be taken on an individual level, community level and healthcare facility level.

It is to note that 3,702,595 people have so far been discharged from hospitals, or have recovered from COVID-19 infection, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. All the recovered patients are expected to follow the post-COVID-19 protocol.

On an individual level, the government noted that people can continue taking all precautions, such as wearing a mask and maintaining respiratory hygiene, and physical distancing, etc. People should be drinking adequate amounts of water, moderate exercises/yoga/ pranayam, avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol, and take regular medications (allopathic/ AYUSH) as it is advised by the doctor. Further, individuals can keep a tap of their health by continuously checking temperature, blood sugar, blood pressure, and pulse oximetry.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said AYUSH medicines can be used to boost immunity among people. Use of Ayush Kwath, Samshamani vati, Mulethi powder, warm milk with haldi, Chyawanprash, gargling with turmeric and salt have been recommended by the government.

Recovered patients on a community level can share the positive experience of their recovery among people using means like social media. They can also take help from self-help groups, civil society organisations among others for the recovery and rehabilitation process or take psycho-social support from peers and community members.

If patients were admitted to hospitals, they should get a post-COVID-19 check-up after 7 days of discharge from the same healthcare facility they were admitted to. Recovered patients can also get subsequent treatment from nearby allopathic/AYUSH practitioners/medical facilities. The government highlighted that people should avoid poly-therapy due to unknown drug-drug interaction, which can have adverse effects. Stringent doctor-patient follow is required in cases where the patient underwent critical conditions due to Coronavirus.