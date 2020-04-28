Follow strictly! New home isolation guidelines for mild COVID-19 symptoms, pre-symptomatic cases

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has come up with a set of new guidelines on home quarantine/isolation for those with mild symptoms or pre-symptomatic cases.(Representational image)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Home Quarantine, Home Isolation Guidelines India: Follow Health Ministry’s guidelines on home quarantine! With the number of positive Coronavirus cases crossing the 29,000-mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has come up with a set of new guidelines on home quarantine/isolation for those with mild symptoms or pre-symptomatic cases. These guidelines are in addition to the ones proposed by the Ministry earlier this month. Highlighting the eligibility criteria for home isolation, the Ministry said that now introduced guidelines will allow home isolation of people who either have very mild symptoms for the novel Coronavirus or are in the pre-symptomatic phase.

Who is eligible for home isolation?

According to the guidelines issued by the government, a treating medical officer should clinically assign the person a mild or presymptomatic case for COVID-19 infection. After this, it is crucial that the person should have a requisite facility in house for self-isolation of the patient as well as a quarantine facility for other family members. Now having the infection means that the person can easily transmit the virus, therefore, a caregiver should be available all day and night.

Similar to hospital norms, caregivers and other close contacts are asked to consume Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis upon a doctor’s prescription as a preventative measure against the infection.

Apart from this, the government has asked people under home isolation to download Arogya Setu Application and advised to keep it functional at all times. Not only this, as a protocol for home isolation, the patient is also expected to provide all the details regarding his/her health to the District Surveillance Officer in order to ensure a follow up by the surveillance team. Moreover, for self-isolation, a person is required to fill a self-isolation undertaking (Annexure-1) and abide by the guidelines set by the Ministry.

When can a person seek medical attention?

While the government has laid out certain guidelines for self/home isolation, it has also advised seeking immediate medical attention if the person develops serious symptoms. These symptoms include difficulty in breathing, persistent pain in the chest, mental confusion, bluish discoloration of face or lips or if the medical officer advises to seek further help.

When can a person discontinue home isolation?

Once the symptoms are clinically resolved for an individual and the surveillance medical officer hands in a clean chit post the lab tests, home isolation can end for that person.