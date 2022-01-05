  • MORE MARKET STATS

Health ministry asks states to re-establish makeshift Covid hospitals

States have been advised to set up Covid care centres in hotel rooms and similar accommodation and link these with dedicated hospitals for care of mild infections and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases.

Written By FE Bureau
It has also asked states to procure and ensure supplies of testing reagents and kits for RT-PCR and rapid antigen testing to avoid shortages in case of a sudden increase in cases.
The Union health ministry on Tuesday advised states to enhance health infrastructure in the wake of the increase in Covid-19 cases. States were advised to re-commission makeshift and field hospitals.

The ministry has suggested repurposing beds in public and private hospitals for Covid-19 to prepare for a surge in cases and hospital admissions. States have been advised to set up Covid care centres in hotel rooms and similar accommodation and link these with dedicated hospitals for care of mild infections and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases.

