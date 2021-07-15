Health minister says 13.50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to be supplied in July

The state governments have been complaining of vaccine shortages and have been shutting down vaccination centres for want of vaccines.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said state governments and private hospitals would receive a total of 13.50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in July. The total June supplies were 11.46 doses.

The government started procurement and supplies as per the new vaccine policy on June 21 when it administered 91.74 lakh doses but since then supplies have been fluctuating. The highest doses administered since then was 65.94 lakh doses on June 26 and the lowest was 12.83 lakh doses administered on July 11. On Tuesday, 37.08 lakh doses were administered while on Wednesday, till late evening total vaccination administered had reached at 32.68 lakh doses.

The health minister tweeted that states were given an advance intimation about vaccine supplies and they had a clear picture of what to expect and plan accordingly. He blamed the state governments for mismanagement and held them responsible for queues outside vaccination centres.

Total vaccination in the country reached 38.60 crore doses out of which 33.79 crore was Covishield and 4.78 crore was Covaxin.