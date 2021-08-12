  • MORE MARKET STATS

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, discusses health body’s approval for Covaxin

By: |
August 12, 2021 6:14 PM

All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the World Health Organization (WHO) as of July 9 and the review process by the global health body has commenced, the Rajya Sabha was told last month.

Held a meeting with Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of @WHO. We had a productive discussion on WHO's approval of @BharatBiotech's COVAXIN. @DoctorSoumya also appreciated India's efforts for the containment of #COVID19, Mandaviya tweeted.Held a meeting with Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of @WHO. We had a productive discussion on WHO's approval of @BharatBiotech's COVAXIN. @DoctorSoumya also appreciated India's efforts for the containment of #COVID19, Mandaviya tweeted.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan and held discussions over the global health body’s approval for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Held a meeting with Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of @WHO. We had a productive discussion on WHO’s approval of @BharatBiotech’s COVAXIN. @DoctorSoumya also appreciated India’s efforts for the containment of #COVID19, Mandaviya tweeted.

Related News

All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the World Health Organization (WHO) as of July 9 and the review process by the global health body has commenced, the Rajya Sabha was told last month.

Responding to question on whether it has come to the notice of the government that Covaxin used in India as Covid vaccine is not recognised by many countries, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply said, The Government of India is aware that Covaxin at present is not part of WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

Elaborating on efforts that have been made by the government to resolve this issue, Pawar said, “All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. to WHO as of 9th July 2021. The review process by WHO has commenced. WHO usually takes up to six weeks to decide on Emergency Use Listing (EUL) submissions.”

Developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research, Covaxin was approved for emergency use on January 3. Trial results later showed the vaccine has an efficacy of 78 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan discusses health body’s approval for Covaxin
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Majority of citizens feel confident of India’s preparedness for third COVID wave: Survey
2Over 54.04 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Govt
3International Youth Day: A holistic approach to health, fitness and evolution of a robust food system