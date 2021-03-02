Health minister Harsh Vardhan, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shot

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.
Vardhan on Monday had appealed to all those aged 60 and above and aged 45 and above having specified co-morbidities to immediately take the vaccine. (Photo source: ANI)
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday. India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1.
The minister’s wife Nutan Goel first took the jab after which Vardhan received the vaccine shot.