Health is Wealth! Here’s how Narendra Modi government’s Mission Indradhanush is saving precious lives

Covering 680 districts in 6 phases across the country and ensuring that 3.39 crore children and 87.18 lakh pregnant women are vaccinated, the Narendra Modi led government is celebrating five years of India’s highly successful immunisation drive, known as Mission Indradhanush.

According to Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health, the success of Mission Indradhanush also marks the resolve, commitment and confidence of expanding universal health coverage goals by sustained action. In his tweets, he highlighted the commitment of all stakeholders – from government functionaries to health officials, workers and community members – which played a pivotal role in the success of Mission Indradhanush to reach every child with vaccines.

Universal Immunisation Programme: Benefits and Coverage

Want to know more about Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP)? Get familiar with one of the largest public health programmes that spans about 2.67 crore newborns and 2.9 crore pregnant women annually, it provides free of cost vaccines against 12 vaccine preventable diseases. Yes, this is India’s ambitious immunisation drive!

These are as follows:

1. Diphtheria

2. Pertussis

3. Tetanus

4. Polio

5. Measles

6. Rubella

7. Severe form of childhood TB

8. Rotavirus diarrhea

9. Hepatitis B

10. Meningitis and Pneumonia caused by Hemophilus Influenza Type B

11. Pneumococcoal pneumonia (sub-nationally)

12. Japanese encephalitis (sub-nationally)

Now, according to the latest update, six new vaccines have been included in UIP, namely:

1. Tetanus Diptheria

2. Inactivated poliovirus vaccine

3. Measles rubella vaccine

4. Rotavirus vaccine

5. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine

Given that Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0 is underway across 29 states and Union Territories, the need of the hour is for all key stakeholders to be well-informed and encouraging to make vaccination a positive experience for every family, especially the little ones!