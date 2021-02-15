  • MORE MARKET STATS

Health infrastructure improved considerably in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

February 15, 2021 1:59 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the health infrastructure in the state has improved considerably over the last few years.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the health infrastructure in the state has improved considerably over the last few years. Inaugurating a ‘mother and child’ hub at Chittaranjan Seva Sadan hospital here, she said hospitals across the state have been upgraded to international standards.

“Bengal is number one in health sector in the country. The government has also developed related infrastructure required. West Bengal has also done great work in dealing with the Covid crisis”, she said.

Banerjee said West Bengal is the only state to provide free ration, free health care and free education to its people. The Swasthya Sathi card has been given to 10 crore people in the state, she added.

The chief minister also said the number of mother and child hubs now stands at 17 in the state, while 43 multi- speciality hospitals are functioning at the moment

