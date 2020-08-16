Health ID pilot programme to start with 6 Union Territories

The mission is aimed at creating a national digital health ecosystem that will leverage advanced information technology as well as innovation in data and health systems.

Health ID for every Indian: The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day’s address has been lauded by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and will soon be implemented. Dr. Vardhan has said that the project will be launched on a pilot mode in the six Union Territories including Puducherry, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep, The Indian Express reported. According to him, the mission is aimed at creating a national digital health ecosystem that will leverage advanced information technology as well as innovation in data and health systems.

The report highlighted that depending on the initial learnings emerging in these Union Territories, the health ministry will work in partnership with states and help launch NDHM across the country. For this, the Union Minister has also sought cooperation and inputs from all doctors, healthcare facilities, state governments as well as citizens. He believes that having a Health ID can be a game-change scheme in the country.

It is to note that on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government will be launching a National Digital Health Mission where the mission will be focussing on providing every Indian, a health ID that is expected to reduce challenges in treatment.

According to the government, the health ID is expected to work as a health account. This account will have details of every test, every disease, and reports of visits to the doctors linked. It will also have information on the prescribed medicines and diagnosis. At times like the Coronavirus outbreak, the ID can help healthcare providers work on treatment immediately without waiting for reports from previous treatments and will give an easy way to doctors to check the health history of patients. This is also expected to make the process of booking appointments, depositing money, and making a slip at the hospital easier for people as well.