Health care: Kerala retains top spot,UP at bottom among large states

According to the Health Index Round IV 2019-20 released on Monday by NITI Aayog, Kerala is the top performer with a score of 82.2 out of 100, followed by Tamil Nadu with 72.42.

For the fourth consecutive year, Kerala has retained its top rank in the national health index, which analyses the overall performance and incremental improvement in all the states.Uttar Pradesh with the lowest score ranked at the bottom (rank 19) in overall performance, however, it ranked at the top in terms of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change from the Base Year (2018-19) to Reference Year (2019-20).

The Health Index is a useful tool to measure and compare the overall performance and incremental performance across states and UTs over time and nudging the states and UTs to shift the focus from inputs and outputs to outcomes. According to the Health Index Round IV 2019-20 released on Monday by NITI Aayog, Kerala is the top performer with a score of 82.2 out of 100, followed by Tamil Nadu with 72.42.

Uttar Pradesh at the bottom with the Index Score of 30.57.Among the smaller states, Mizoram (75.77 score) emerged as the best performer in overall performance as well as incremental performance while among UTs, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir ranked among the bottom UTs but emerged as the leading performer in terms incremental performance.

The ministry of health and family welfare has linked a part of National Health Mission funds to the progress achieved by the states on this Index.In the last decade, millions of Indians were alleviated from poverty with significantly improved health system and health outcomes.

The health index is annual tool to assess the performance of states and Union Territories (UTs) based on 24 indicators grouped under the domains of ‘health outcomes’, ‘governance and information’, and ‘key inputs/processes’.