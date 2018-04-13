Health alert! 88% Delhiites suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, survey reveals

About 8 in 10 people in Delhi suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, (Source : ANI)

About 8 in 10 people in Delhi suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, which causes chronic muscle pain, spasms, low energy levels, and depression, an ASSOCHAM Healthcare Committee report revealed. According to the ASSOCHAM, around 88% percent of Delhi’s population has a Vitamin D level, which is less than normal. However, the bigger concern is that the population at large is not even aware of the deficiency and its consequences. A data analysis of samples tested of individuals in the age group of 21 to 65 years from October 2017 to March 2018 showed insufficient Vitamin D presence, with the age bracket of 21-35 years having maximum insufficiency of Vitamin D.

As per the data, around 55 percent of respondents fall under the age bracket of 20-29 years, followed by 30-39 years (26 percent), 40-49 years (16 percent), 50-60 years (2 percent) and 60-80 years (approximately 1 percent). As per Dr H K Chopra, Co-Chairman of the ASSOCHAM Healthcare Council, Vitamin D deficiency is defined as when 25-hydroxyvitamin D or 25(OH) D is less than 20 Nanogram/milliliter (ng/mL), insufficiency as between 20-29 ng/mL and sufficiency as 25 (OH) D more than 30 ng/mL. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to bone mineralisation, leading to bone softening diseases as rickets in children and osteomalacia and osteoporosis in adults. Vitamin D deficiency can be easily corrected by supplementation or basic lifestyle changes.

Dr Chopra further noted that insufficiency or non-exposure to sunlight, staying in air-conditioned rooms for long hours during the day could be the prime reason behind the deficiency. The cases of patients suffering from Vitamin D deficiency have been steadily rising in India. Men, women and children are equally affected. Vitamin D is also found in certain foods which need to be included in the daily diets of the people, such as fish, beef liver and egg yolks. The ASSOCHAM Committee Co-Chairman further noted that vegetarians can consume almond milk, soy milk, orange juice, cereals and mushrooms to keep their Vitamin D levels in check.