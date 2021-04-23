HC asks Delhi hospitals, nursing homes to first contact nodal officer for oxygen requirement

Onsite consumption of oxygen through captive plants for process-driven industries (including the nine sectors exempted by the government) accounts for 75-80 per cent of oxygen manufactured in India. (Photo source: IE)

The Delhi High Court Friday asked hospitals and nursing homes to first approach the nodal officer of the AAP government here to meet the requirement of medical oxygen to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was hearing two separate pleas by two private hospitals, which were running out of medical oxygen, seeking immediate supply of oxygen to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

The bench said if the requirements are not met even after contacting the nodal officer, the hospitals shall contact senior advocate Rahul Mehra and lawyer Satyakam, before approaching the court. The two hospitals are Bram Health Care Ltd and Batra Hospital and Medical research Centre.