Has Delhi reached past its COVID-19 peak? Check what data indicates!

Coronavirus in Delhi: Has Delhi’s COVID-19 curve flattened? After weeks of uproar and surge in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Coronavirus growth rate is now on a downward trend. Could it be that the city finally attained the Coronavirus peak? AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria told the IE that the National Capital may have crossed the peak and the COVID-19 curve has started to flatten out. On June 20, the number of cases reported in the city reached 954 which indicated that for the first time in the last weeks, the new cases reported in a day have dipped below the 1,000 mark.

The report said that this data suggested that the curve seems to be flattening and now taking a down turn. Guleria, who is a member of the core team monitoring the pandemic in India, said that it is also possible that the city may have also crossed the peak. It is to note that the total number of confirmed cases have reached 1,23,747 where the number of active cases is 15,166. However, Guleria added that this does not mean that Delhi should let it guard down. Considering the trend in Coronavirus cases in some other cities or other countries like the United States, it is best to still remain cautious. The report highlighted that any kind of ease in social distancing or taking appropriate preventive measures could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases again.

Notably, the Coronavirus cases in Delhi have only reduced and one cannot conclude that it has gone away completely. To stay alert and cautious It is still highly advisable to keep wearing facemasks, using hand sanitizers, and maintain social distancing norms.

What should be the road ahead?

AIIMS Director, according to the IE report, believes that in order to declare any downward trend, the decline in COVID-19 cases will have to be there for 28 days. Since it has already been declining for two weeks, the decline will be observed for another 14 days, after which it is considered that infection spread is unlikely. However, there are two things that will drive the downward trend in Coronavirus cases. The report said that one will be sincerity in people to follow also preventive measures and another is aggressive action in containment zones to ensure that there is no leak.

Currently, the data uploaded by hospitals on the Delhi government’s Covid application, 11,976 beds of the total 15,461 Covid-19 beds in government as well as private hospitals are vacant. The hospitals have a total of 1,178 ICU beds with ventilators and as of now 456 are occupied.