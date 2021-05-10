Haryana records 12,718 fresh COVID-19 cases, 161 deaths

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 1,13,232.

Haryana on Monday recorded 12,718 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 6,28,615 while 161 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,766, a health department bulletin said.

Of the latest deaths, 17 were reported from Rohtak; 16 each from Hisar, Mahendragarh and Bhiwani; 12 each from Jind and Gurgaon; and 10 each from Faridabad and Panipat, it said.

Among the districts that have been witnessing a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (2,749), Faridabad (1,347), Sonipat (878), Hisar (1,185), Mahendragarh (690) and Bhiwani (660).

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 1,13,232. The state has a positivity rate of 7.97 per cent, the bulletin stated.

So far, 5,09,617 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate stands at 81.07 per cent, it said.