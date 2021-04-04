  • MORE MARKET STATS

Haryana govt’s new guidelines to check COVID-19 case surge limit number of people at functions

By: |
April 4, 2021 6:45 PM

The Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines putting a ceiling on the number of people permitted at functions in open spaces and indoors, and at funerals in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

The district magistrates will issue permission for the gatherings only after seeking necessary no-objection certificates from the departments concerned.

The Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines putting a ceiling on the number of people permitted at functions in open spaces and indoors, and at funerals in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. While at the most 200 people would be allowed at events indoor, the crowd capacity outdoors has been put at 500. At funerals, a maximum of 50 people would be allowed to attend, the new guidelines stated.

Earlier, the limit on gatherings was implemented in Gurgaon and Faridabad. Under the new standard operating procedure (SOPs), organisers of social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political gatherings must take permission from district magistrates, the state government stated.

Related News

The district magistrates will issue permission for the gatherings only after seeking necessary no-objection certificates from the departments concerned. The new SOPs also permit action against violators after extensive checking under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as well as under Sections 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Haryana had reported 10 COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday taking the death toll to 3,184. The coronavirus case tally rose to 2,96,229 with 1,959 fresh instances of the infection. The districts which report a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (606), Karnal (274), Faridabad (138), Ambala (138) and Kurukshetra (124). The state now has 11,787 active cases.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Haryana govt’s new guidelines to check COVID-19 case surge limit number of people at functions
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Uttarakhand: CM Tirath Singh Rawat recovers from COVID-19
2Coronavirus in Delhi: Random testing camps at bus stop, railway station increase number of samples
3PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation amid ‘alarming rate of growth’ in cases, deaths