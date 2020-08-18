Haryana govt renames posts of Pharmacist, Senior Pharmacist and Chief Pharmacist

The state government has launched a state-wide serological survey to assess the extent of the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic across the state and the country, Haryana government Tuesday brought in some changes in the health department. The government has mandated the post of Pharmacist, Senior Pharmacist and Chief Pharmacist of the will be re-designated as Pharmacy Officer, Senior Pharmacy Officer and Chief Pharmacy Officer. However, the government has said that this change in designation will not change their roles and the financial benefits they were entitled to will remain the same.

This is another set of changes introduced by the government during the pandemic time. Earlier, the state health department, in an unprecedented move, started tracking the movement of people who were infected with coronavirus out of the areas they were quarantined in.

Meanwhile, the state government has launched a state-wide serological survey to assess the extent of the spread of coronavirus in the state. The serosurvey was to begin from Panchkula and Ambala starting August 17 as per a HT report which quoted Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora. The report further stated that the state health department had planned to conduct approximately 21,120 IgG- ELISA tests across 22 districts teaming up with the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Haryana on August 17 reported 887 new cases of coronavirus taking the state’s tally to 48,040 while the fresh casualty of 12 people took the state’s death toll to 550, as per the state health bulletin.

India on Tuesday reported 55,079 fresh cases and 876 deaths as the country’s Covid-19 tally rose to more than 27 lakh (27.02.743), including 51,797 deaths. However, in a good sign, India also posted the highest single-day recoveries of 57,584 in the last 24 hours bringing the tally near to 20 lakh at 19,77,780. National recovery rate improved to 73.18 per cent while the case fatality rate across the country stood at 1.92 per cent.