Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, over 100 journalists test negative for COVID-19

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and more than 100 journalists have tested negative for COVID-19, state’s health minister Anil Vij said on Friday. Although he did not have any symptoms of coronavirus, Chautala had on Wednesday got himself tested for coronavirus to allay fears among the public surrounding the test.

Chautala, and all the journalists which included reporters, photo and video journalists from the print and electronic media, have tested negative, Vij informed. After some journalists in Maharashtra and Delhi were found to be infected with coronavirus, Vij had arranged special testing for journalists in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Journalists are also at the frontline in the battle against COVID-19, Vij had said. The samples were taken by the Haryana’s Health Department at MLA Hostel dispensary here in the special camp which had been set up by the Department for the journalists.

A senior journalist, who had taken the test, said, ”It is a great relief to know that I and all my colleagues, who like me are in the field to cover various events during these challenging times, are COVID negative”.

Chautala, the leader of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is a coalition partner of the BJP, had appealed to the people to undergo tests at government hospitals or authorised private labs without any fear if they have symptoms of COVID-19.