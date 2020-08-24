Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19

Haryana CM had earlier been home quarantined after he met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the latter tested positive for the Coronavirus disease.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.
He informed this via a tweet and wrote: “I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately.”
I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive.
I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately.
— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 24, 2020
Earlier, Haryana CM had on Thursday been home quarantined after he met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the latter tested positive for the Coronavirus disease. Khattar had then undergone tests and tested negative for COVID-19. However, Khattar had decided to remain in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Khattar had met Shekhawat during a meeting on the Sutlej Yamuna Link last Tuesday and soon after the Union minister had tested positive for COVID-19.
More details awaited.
