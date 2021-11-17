‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign in Delhi: Here’s how people with severe physical disability can register for Covid-19 vaccination at home

In order to ensure that no person is left behind in the vaccination exercise the central government had recently launched a month-long “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign. (Reuters//File Photo)

‘Har Ghar Dastak’ Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Delhi: The Delhi Government has kick-started a campaign to carry out house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of people with severe physical disabilities who are incapable of visiting vaccination centres for their Covid jabs.

As per the poster issued by the Delhi government, the door-to-door vaccination drive will be carried out between November 12 and 27 in the capital and it aims to inoculate those who are yet to take a dose of the Covid vaccine and those whose second shot is overdue.

During the drive people will be able to avail walk-in vaccination facility to get their first or second vaccine dose at all centres, and no prior registration will be required, according to the poster of the campaign issued by the Directorate of Family Welfare – Government of NCT of Delhi.

Delhi Covid Vaccination at Home – Helpline Numbers:

Those with severe physical disability who are incapable of visiting their nearest Covid-19 vaccination centre can contact the authorities on the numbers below to register for vaccination at home.

Districts :: Helpline Numbers

North: 011-23645701

North-West: 011-25951182 / 8130854050

North-East: 011-22120014

New Delhi: 1800111323

East: 011-22029103

West: 011-25100093/25100094/25100096/25100097 / 7982661695

South: 8287898412

South-East: 8595748455

South-West: 011-25073502/25073505/25073507/25073508

Shahdara: 011-22120020

Central: 011-23270151

Upon calling the helpline number the callers will be asked to share their details and their disability.

Upon verification, medical staff from the district will be allocated to vaccinate them at their home.

The list of government Covid-19 vaccination centres in Delhi is available at www.dshm.gov.in and www.cowin.gov.in

In order to ensure that no person is left behind in the vaccination exercise the central government had recently launched a month-long “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign.

As per the official data shared by the health department, over two crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi till date and more than 77 lakh people have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had recently written to several states and Union Territories asking them to prioritise administering the second dose to beneficiaries who have not got themselves jabbed after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two doses.