  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hand sanitiser: ICAR-CIPHET develops touch-free dispenser in wake of Covid-19 pandemic

By: |
Updated: May 4, 2020 7:11:09 PM

The device dispenses the alcohol-based hand rub sanitiser from a 3-litre tank using a small yet powerful diaphragm pump.

Hand sanitiser, ICAR, CIPHET, hand sanitiser, touch free sanitiser, touch free dispenser, coronavirus cases,latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe user can collect the dispensed volume of liquid from the device in the cupped hand, it added. (Representational image: IE)

Ludhiana-based ICAR-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET) on Monday said it has developed a touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser using sensor-based smart electronics.

The device dispenses the alcohol-based hand rub sanitiser from a 3-litre tank using a small yet powerful diaphragm pump. The software controls the dispensing volume of about 3 ml in one go, it said in a statement.

Related News

The volume can further be increased or decreased by changing the code in the software. The instant dispense of the sanitiser is possible once the proximity sensor senses the presence of hindrance by hands. The user can collect the dispensed volume of liquid from the device in the cupped hand, it added.

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

The smart device works on the principle of automatic obstacle detection with infra-red proximity sensor and programmable micro-controller.

The touch-free dispenser has become the need of the hour as hand sanitation practices have become more frequent now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Hand sanitiser ICAR-CIPHET develops touch-free dispenser in wake of Covid-19 pandemic
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1J&K govt declares entire Kashmir valley, 2 district of Jammu in red zone
2World Hand Hygiene Day on May 05: Here’s how cleaning hands is key to safe living
3COVID-19 virus infects human intestinal cells, study finds