Hamdard Labs to conduct clinical trials of immunity booster medicines against COVID-19

Health and wellness firm Hamdard Laboratories on Tuesday said it is planning to conduct clinical trial of its immunity booster medicines to assess their effectiveness against COVID-19.

The company has submitted the proposal for required permission from the concerned authorities and the clinical trial will be conducted at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, New Delhi, Hamdard Laboratories said in a statement.

The Ministry of AYUSH has invited inputs from Ayush practitioners and institutions including colleges, universities, hospitals, research institutes, manufacturers, association’s etc to prevent infection from COVID-19, it added.

The company has submitted its inputs to the AYUSH department, Hamdard Laboratories said. The ministry’s task force is examining the proposals submitted by Ayush institutions. They will then be send to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which will register such clinical proposals and evaluate the outcome of studies for clinical efficacy of such products, it added.

“Currently, preventive measures are the only way to fight the coronavirus and having a strong immunity system is one of the ways to minimize the impact of the virus on the body,” Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) Chairman Abdul Majeed said.

Hamdard Laboratories foresees that clinical trials of immunity boosting Unani medicines will further scientifically establish clinical evidence, he added.

“Our products are developed with natural formulae that combine the benefits of time tested herbs for strengthening of innate immunity which may be helpful in minimizing the impact of COVID-19 virus through development of specific antibodies,” Majeed said.

The company is hopeful that the trials will yield positive results and will help in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.