Half of India’s adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that over 50 per cent of India’s eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore.
“India’s vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19,” Modi tweeted, tagging Mandaviya’s tweet on the milestone.
“And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing,” the prime minister said.
