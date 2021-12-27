Ecerything about Hair transplant surgery explained by Dr Amir Feily

There are two types of hair transplant techniques that are popular, one is follicular unit transplantation (FUT) and another is Follicular Unit Extraction Techniques (FUET).

In today’s digital era, everyone’s health is suffering from numerous ailments. A major cause for these is the high-stress levels we incubate during our work. This disrupts the work-life balance and leads to many underlying conditions. One of the major drawbacks of the hi-tech world is baldness. High-stress environments cause receding hairline and eventually, one ends up being bald. To avoid such situations, hair transplant seems to be an effective and long-lasting procedure for baldness. Hair transplant surgery treats hair loss that is caused by various factors. Some of the factors include male pattern baldness (Androgenic Alopecia), scalp inflammation or scalp surgery. This causes baldness. But during the start of the transplant, one should have realistic expectations such as if you haven’t had full hair or you have a thin hairline, you won’t get the head full of hairs. Various factors including genetics are involved in the hair loss process.



Learning more about the hair transplants

There are many techniques for hair loss that consist of grafting hairs from the hair-bearing parts of the scalp. After this, the hairs are grafted to the less hairy or bald potions of the scalp. Although hair restoration and bald patch removal is a prudent procedure, most of the complications are avoided by effective procedures and knowledgeable surgeons who have years of experience.



There are two types of hair transplant techniques that are popular, one is follicular unit transplantation (FUT) and another is Follicular Unit Extraction Techniques (FUET).



Dr Amir Feily and his hair transplant work



Dr Amir Feily is one of the renowned dermatologists of Iran. He has treated complications post hair transplants like necrosis and Post Trauma Stress Disorder. He also described the standard methods of prevention of this disorder. He also conducted a case study on this complicated situation post hair transplant dense hair and necrosis. His study on the causes of necrosis showed that it is caused by the lack of blood and oxygen levels in the particular area. It is triggered by various agents like chemicals or radiation, post hair transplant. He described this zone as the dense hair zone and suggested doing the engraftment in the dense slitting and conducted it in the horse pattern. With this innovation, he performed many dense hair transplants without any post-surgery complications including varicose complications. Also, Dr Feily is renowned in non-surgical procedures such as lasers, injectables and fillers. Before the procedure, he takes account of each detail, like age, head size, head shape and lifestyle. This is the key component that needs to be taken into consideration before the non-surgical procedure takes place. In this, he customized hair conditions that suit the need of the individual I.e.according to the one’s hair colour and also the hairstyle. This helps develop the hair patch by one’s requirements. Non- surgical procedures are renewed to give instant and dynamic results with painless processes.



Benefits of hair transplant



If we look at the brighter side of the hair, transplants include covering up the balder area and making one youthful in appearance. It is considered the most relevant option for people with thin hairlines and bald patches. Evidence through the studies says that clinical transplants have an 85% to 90% success rate with the transplanted area grafts easily regrow. A high percentage of hair transplants proves that this is an extremely beneficial procedure for receding hairlines.

Dr Amir Feily is dermatologist and researcher in Skin and Stem Cell

(The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)