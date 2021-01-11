Habbit.Health: Helping people to lead healthier lives

Dhruv Bhushan, co-founder and CEO, habbit.health

Headquartered in New Delhi, and founded in 2019, habbit.health is a fast-growing nutrition-tech company that applies modern science to help consumers be healthier through a wide range of proprietary foods. The origin of habbit.health comes from the remarkable personal transformation of Dhruv Bhushan, when he lost over 70 kg of weight, and realised a vast blue ocean in daily nutrition not being targeted by current incumbents.

Habbit.health is co-founded by serial entrepreneur Dhruv Bhushan, and leading brand expert Dev Kabir Malik, who created the Bira91 brand and as creative director, led its growth into a popular consumer brand. The co-founders spent over three years in research and development to build a portfolio of innovative products by using original, natural, and clean ingredients. Since then, they have involved more than 10,000 leading lifestyle, fitness, health, and wellness experts in the product trials to consume habbit.health’s proprietary foods. These products are being bundled into premium and sustainable packaging, with an inclusive, fun, and flavourful design philosophy that is not intimidating or technical. On top of these, by making extensive use of technology, the team at habbit.health has been creating an immersive digital ecosystem with virtual experiences around its core product.

Habbit.health is working on a community and partnerships-driven model, says Bhushan. “Thus, every player in the ecosystem is working to help users lead a healthy life is a potential associate partner. This includes communities, content plays, health tech and fitness tech plays among others.” He claims that over 10,000 people have used their products. They already have a community of 300-plus key opinion leaders, over 20 community partners, over 60 affiliate partners which will scale up to over 1000 key opinion leaders, over 100 communities, over 5000 affiliates in 12 months of launch, generating over $10 million ARR, across 6 product categories. “Our growth hack is a combination of brand push and pulls, going after an uncluttered space, with significant product disruption, using technology for engagement and retention,” says Malik.

In March 2020, habbit.health raised a pre-seed round of investment led by VC firm 3one4 Capital and Utsav Somani of AngelList India. Singapore-based RB Investments, early-stage investors Better Capital and First Cheque and other angels from around the world participated via AngelList. “Each of our investors backs our long-term vision, large global ambition and our sharp emphasis on technology to create disruption in stale consumption categories,” inform the two co-founders, adding, “We understand the space and the multi-billion-dollar opportunity.”

Habbit.health is building a full-stack model with complete ownership over R&D, intellectual property, brand and deep integrations throughout the value chain. “With over three years of research, through alternate natural sources of proteins, fats and sugars, habbit.health is making every consumable item as healthy as possible, without compromising on taste,” says Bhushan. In the coming months, habbit.health will be launching a wide portfolio of personalised nutrition products – from natural proteins for everyday use, to indulgent snacks, refreshing beverages and delightful ice creams.