H5N1 bird flu outbreak in India! 5,634 birds killed in Chhattisgarh

By: |
Published: January 8, 2020 8:51:26 PM

The virus killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on the farm in Baikunthpur and all of the remaining birds were slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said in an website alert.

H5N1 bird flu, bird flu in Chhattisgarh, World Organisation for Animal Health, BaikunthpurThe virus killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on the farm in Baikunthpur and all of the remaining birds were slaughtered. (Representational image)

India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in the central state of Chhattisgarh, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from India’s fisheries and animal husbandry ministry.

The virus killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on the farm in Baikunthpur and all of the remaining birds were slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said in an website alert.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. H5N1 bird flu outbreak in India! 5,634 birds killed in Chhattisgarh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nutrition for First Trimester: What food to eat, what to avoid during pregnancy
2‘Modi govt’s Ayushman Bharat scheme to indirectly decrease poverty’
3Dengue in Delhi: Vector-borne disease takes two lives in December