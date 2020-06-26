Gurugram Unlock 1.0: Malls, shops to re-open in Gurgaon but with a strict warning – Details here

Under phase one of unlock 1.0, the Centre announced religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls to open from June 8.

Covid-19 in Haryana: Gurugram administration on Friday announced that malls and shops will be allowed to re-open from next week following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the central government. It, however, has given a strict warning of shutting them down again if they fail to follow SOPs. “Malls will re-open from next week following the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the central government. Malls and shops which will not follow the SOPs will be shut down. No orders were received to open religious places,” Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner was quoted as saying by ANI.

The process of lifting lockdown started from last month when the Centre announced the phase-wise reopening of services outside containment zones from June 1. Under phase one of unlock 1.0, the Centre announced religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls to open from June 8. Later, it issued detailed guidelines to ensure smooth functioning without a sharp spike in the number of virus infections.

Gurugram is one of the worst-hit cities of Haryana with close to 5,000 coronavirus cases till Friday. However, over 3000 people have recovered and 76 people have succumbed to COVID-19. The state of Haryana has so far reported 12,583 cases – 7,413 have recovered and 198 have died. The number of cases in the country is now inching closer to 5 lakh-mark