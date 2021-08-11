Gurgaon to chalk out plans to prevent dengue, malaria

Last year, Gurgaon reported 32 dengue cases and four malaria cases. (Representational image/IE)

Gurgaon is stepping up its efforts to prevent the spread of vector-borne disease during the monsoon season. Deputy commissioner Yash Garg has directed the health department to prepare a strategy within five days and begin groundwork by Saturday.

Garg, who attended a meeting of the Malaria Working Committee on Tuesday, said the rainfall this year has been more than anticipated. In such situations, the health department would have to take serious efforts to prevent malaria and dengue, The Indian Express reported.

He said appropriate steps needed to be taken keeping in mind the possibility that there would be a third Covid-19 wave.

Garg said a strategy must be readied in the next five days with teams on the ground by Saturday to begin work on disease prevention. Garg has also asked for detailed reports to be submitted every two days.

Besides fogging, teams should also spray Temifos at identified places, Garg said, since fogging was effective for only a limited period. He also directed officials to inspect the water that accumulates in lanes, roads, public places and neighbourhoods, apart from houses, for larvae.

Garg also directed the district education officer to involve schoolchildren in building awareness as well as to inspire them to ensure cleanliness at their homes and nearby areas. The panchayat department and the Public Works Department have also been directed to prevent waterlogging in their respective areas. Garg also suggested every office to observe ‘dry days’ on Fridays during which coolers should be cleaned.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, Civil Surgeon Dr. Virender Yadav said preventing mosquito-borne diseases was a collective effort. He added that all departments should run awareness programs at their levels.

Dr. Yadav said 479 people had been tested for dengue in Gurgaon until now. While no dengue cases have been confirmed, one person has tested positive for malaria. He said health department teams were conducting door-to-door inspection, and had already surveyed 10 lakh houses, issuing notices to 5,618 people.

Dedicated flu corners have come up at all hospitals, including primary health centres and community health centres, which have recorded 30,705 visits so far, Dr. Yadav.

Last year, Gurgaon reported 32 dengue cases and four malaria cases. In the year before, it had recorded 22 dengue cases and 15 cases of malaria, while 30 malaria cases and 93 cases of dengue were reported in 2018. The district has reported no cases of chikungunya in the past three years.