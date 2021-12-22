Gurgaon first Haryana district to vaccinate 100 percent population against Covid-19; Here’s how it was achieved

Moreover, 95,416 frontline workers and 88,815 health care workers had been vaccinated till December 20.

Gurgaon has already inoculated 100 per cent of its population with both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. With this Gurgaon became the first district in Haryana to achieve this feat in 11 months. At present vaccine coverage for first dose is at 128.6 per cent that includes people who came from outside the district (23,19,720 doses) and for both doses it is 100.3 per cent (18,08,876 second doses)

More than 16,40,210 first doses and 12, 14084 second doses were administered to the age group between 18 to 44 while 6,90,642 received doses in the age group between 45 and 59 years. Around 3,99,429 doses were given to the age group above 60 years.

Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer, Gurgaon district, informed IE vaccination campaign will continue especially for those awaiting second dose. He credited campaign undertakers by health department, mega vaccination drives, drive-through camps at malls, special camps for transgender, specially-abled, widows etc for this feat.

According to health officials, Gurgaon started a drive-through vaccination drive in May 2021. A total of 40,440 vaccine sessions were hosted. Door-to-door campaign was started on November 3 in which health workers visited 6,97,672 homes and vaccinated 2,53.357 people. Moreover, special drives were conducted for pregnant women on 9th of every month and 8.431 women received doses. Camps were arranged at industrial areas as well for workers.

The district administration teamed up with RWA’s, NGOs, Societies, workplaces, condominiums to set up vaccination camps at public places, work places, Yadav shared.

In the next phase random surveys will be conducted at various places among 1,000 people to vaccinate the unvaccinated, the CMO has ordered. As for booster shots and vaccination for children, there are no guidelines from the Center or state government yet. Meanwhile, the data on children above 6 years is being collected.

Third serological survey in Gurgaon found antibodies present in among 78.3 percent of the population.