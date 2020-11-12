Gurgaon COVID-19 cases, deaths now on a surge; details

Gurgaon district health department’s health bulletin said that more than 500 cases are being recorded in a day.

Gurgaon too has been recording new highs in COVID-19 cases as the days pass. The city in Haryana has seen more Coronavirus cases in 10 days of November than it did in all October. According to a report by The IE, the district saw 9,299 new cases last month, which was the highest number for the month for Gurgaon. However, now in just 10 days of November, 6,155 cases have been added in the city’s total caseload.

The report citing Gurgaon district health department’s health bulletin said that more than 500 cases are being recorded in a day. Of the total 10 days, more than 500 cases emerged in 8 days. On November 8, Gurgaon saw 964 fresh cases in a single day. The month of October witnessed the daily load of fresh cases between 300 and 500. Moreover, in November, 19 people in the district succumbed to the viral infection in just 10 days. The death toll for the complete month of October was 39. The report highlighted that the positivity rate for Coronavirus transmission has also increased and is currently recorded at 8.9 per cent.

While the number of positive cases have been increasing, the health officials from the health department in Gurgaon are of view that the district has taken sufficient measures that will help fight the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Citing Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav, the report said that out of the total number of cases that are tested positive for Coronavirus, around 5 per cent patients require admission in hospitals. So far, even with the rise in COVID-19 cases, hospital beds reserved for infected patients are sufficient. However, if the numbers keep increasing consistently like they are now, there will be a need to increase the bed capacity for Coronavirus patients.

According to the officials, the spike in COVID-19 cases is because of the festive season. The district police are setting up vigilance. They are also instructed to keep an eye on venues where there can be large gatherings.