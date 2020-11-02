Gujarat witnesses decline in daily COVID-19 cases to less than 900

Gujarat has reported a significant dip in the number of coronavirus cases. (Representational image, Reuters Photo)

Significant improvement in Gujarat’s COVID-19 cases! The state has reported a significant dip in the number of coronavirus cases with fewer than 900 fresh cases on Sunday, reported IE. The state reported over 900 cases on Friday and Saturday. While 969 and 935 cases were reported on Friday and Saturday respectively, a total of 860 new cases were reported on Sunday. As the daily count continues to decline, the Covid tally of the state now stands at 1,74, 085. With five deaths being reported on Sunday, total 3,749 death had occurred in the state owing to the pandemic. The state’s recovery rate rose to 90.27 per cent by the end of October.

The highest number of cases were reported from Surat, 220 out of the 860 cases as on Sunday. Urban areas accounted for 167 new cases and 53 were reported from rural parts. Total Covid infection cases in Surat stands at 37, 157 so far with 840 deaths. The largest city and former capital Ahmedabad meanwhile reported 177 fresh cases and two deaths. The total case count of the city now is 41, 691, the highest in all the cities and districts. Ahmedabad witnessed a peak in Covid cases in May. As Surat soon followed reporting the highest number of cases daily for the last few months, the gap between the two big cities is gradually thinning.

Among other cities and districts in Gujarat, Vadodara reported 80 fresh cases from urban areas and 37 from rural with one death. Rajkot reported 82 fresh cases, Junagadh had 11, Jamnagar had 21 and Bhavnagar had 9 fresh cases. Rajkot and Jamnagar, which were earlier hotspots of Coronavirus infection, have witnessed a considerable drop in the number of cases.

Jamnagar would report more than 90 cases even a month earlier. Testing for coronavirus, however, has dropped here from 1,500-2,000 samples a day in last week of September to 900 a day in October. The central ministry, meanwhile, has alerted the state health department on the high test positivity rate in the city in the Saurashtra region.