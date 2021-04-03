  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gujarat sees 2,815 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day addition

April 3, 2021 10:32 PM

Friday’s outbreak record of 2,640 stands broken in less than 24 hours, an indicator of the sharp surge the state is witnessing over the past few days, the official pointed out.

gujarat covid19Gujarat now has 14,298 active cases, of which 161 patients are critical.

Gujarat on Saturday reported 2,815 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day addition, taking its tally to 3,15,563, an official said.

The state’s death toll rose by 13 to touch 4,552 during the day, while the recovery count reached 2,96,713, or 94.03 per cent of the caseload, after 2,063 people were discharged, he added.

Gujarat now has 14,298 active cases, of which 161 patients are critical, he said.

“Five deaths took place in Surat, four in Ahmedabad and one each in Rajkot, Vadodara, Tapi and Bhavnagar. Surat led with 687 new cases, followed by 659 in Ahmedabad, 384 in Vadodara and 277 in Rajkot,” the official said.

A government release said 3,71,055 people were given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, while 32,624 people in the 45 plus age group got the second dose.

Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,15,563, new cases 2,815, death toll 4,552, discharged 2,96,731, active cases 14,298, people tested so far – figures not released.

