Gujarat reports no new Covid-19 death for first time since March 11; active cases below 2,000

No COVID-19 vaccination was carried out in the state on Wednesday in view of Mamata Diwas, an official said. The government has halted the vaccination drive on Thursday and Friday as well, the department said in a release, without giving a reason.

After a gap of nearly four months, no fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Gujarat on Wednesday, while 65 more persons tested positive for the infection, taking the statewide tally to 8,24,029, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,072 as no new COVID-19 fatality was reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, it said, an achievement which has come after a gap of nearly four months.

Before this, on March 11, the state had reported zero fatality.

With 289 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases in Gujarat rose to 8,11,988, the department said.

There are now 1,969 active cases in the state, out of which 10 patients are critical, it said.

No COVID-19 vaccination was carried out in the state on Wednesday in view of Mamata Diwas, which is observed as part of the ongoing universal immunisation programme for pregnant women, children and infants, an official said.

The government has halted the vaccination drive on Thursday and Friday as well, the department said in a release, without giving a reason.

The state has been facing a shortage of vaccines with a huge turnout of beneficiaries at inoculation centres creating chaos.

Ahmedabad district reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, Surat 11, and Vadodara and Rajkot seven each, among others.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported three new COVID-19 cases and four recoveries, officials in the UT said.

With this, the COVID-19 tally in the UT rose to 10,550 and the recovery count to 10,508, they said.

There are now 38 active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said.

Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,029, new cases 65, death toll 10,072, discharged 8,11,988, active cases 1,969, people tested so far (figures not released).