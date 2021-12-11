Gujarat reports 71 new cases of COVID-19, no death

There are 524 active cases in the state now including eight patients who are critical.

Gujarat reported 71 new coronavirus cases on Saturday which increased the state’s infection tally to 8,28,077, the health department said. As against this, only 27 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recovered cases to 8,17,455. With no new fatality reported, the death toll stood unchanged at 10,098. On Friday, the state had reported 63 new cases and three deaths. There are 524 active cases in the state now including eight patients who are critical.

As many as 4.15 lakh people received anti-coronavirus vaccine jabs in Gujarat during the day, taking the total of doses administered so far to 8.52 crore. Among districts, Jamnagar reported the highest 15 new COVID-19 cases. The district has reported three cases of Omicron variant infection so far. Vadodara reported 14 new coronavirus cases, Surat and Ahmedabad 11 cases each, Kutch and Navsari four cases each, Mehsana and Rajkot three cases each, Devbhumi Dwarka and Valsad two cases each and Anand and Gandhinagar a case each.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has three active COVID-19 cases, officials said. The UT has so far reported 10,658 cases, 10,651 recoveries and four deaths. Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 8,28,077, new cases 71, death toll 10,098, discharged 8,17,455, active cases 524, people tested so far – figures not released.