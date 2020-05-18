Gujarat Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Shops, offices allowed to open; no relaxation in COVID-19 Containment Zones

Restaurant and eateries can remain open for takeaway orders only, Rupani said.

In a major relief to people affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Gujarat government on Monday announced several relaxations, including opening of markets and shops in non-containment zones, from Tuesday.

While there will be no relaxations in containment zones, shops and offices in non-containment zone can remain

open between 8 am and 4 pm, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

However, such business and commercial establishments need to follow odd-even formula, wherein only 50 per cent

establishments can remain open on any given day. Moreover, the government has also allowed reopening of

barber shops and salons in non-containment zones besides shops selling paan masala.

He also announced resumption of bus and autorickshaw service across the state, barring a few places.