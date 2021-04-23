Gujarat: Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Vijay Rupani visit upcoming 900-bed COVID-19 facility

Shah and Rupani arrived at the Gujarat University Convention-cum-Exhibition Centre at GMDC Ground here, which is being turned into a COVID-19 treatment facility, with 900 oxygen beds, including 150 ICU ones, an official said.
A state government release said its capacity can be enhanced by 500 beds in case the need arises. The Centre recently announced that 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from paramilitary forces would be deployed at the facility.
