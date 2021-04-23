  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gujarat: Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Vijay Rupani visit upcoming 900-bed COVID-19 facility

By: |
April 23, 2021 6:26 PM

A state government release said its capacity can be enhanced by 500 beds in case the need arises.

Shah and Rupani arrived at the Gujarat University Convention-cum-Exhibition Centre at GMDC Ground here, which is being turned into a COVID-19 treatment facility, with 900 oxygen beds, including 150 ICU ones, an official said.Shah and Rupani arrived at the Gujarat University Convention-cum-Exhibition Centre at GMDC Ground here, which is being turned into a COVID-19 treatment facility, with 900 oxygen beds, including 150 ICU ones, an official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday visited the site of a 900-bed COVID-19 facility that is being set up with the help of DRDO, a premier Defence Ministry unit.

Shah and Rupani arrived at the Gujarat University Convention-cum-Exhibition Centre at GMDC Ground here, which is being turned into a COVID-19 treatment facility, with 900 oxygen beds, including 150 ICU ones, an official said.

Related News

A state government release said its capacity can be enhanced by 500 beds in case the need arises. The Centre recently announced that 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from paramilitary forces would be deployed at the facility.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah CM Vijay Rupani visit upcoming 900-bed COVID-19 facility
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Double and triple mutants of coronavirus one and the same; vaccines effective on it: Scientist
2Even a single vaccine dose cuts COVID-19 infection rate, new UK study finds
3Oxygen shortage: Good samaritans come to rescue of COVID patients across Delhi-NCR