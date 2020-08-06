Gujarat Fire: 8 killed after fire breaks out at Ahmedabad COVID hospital

Ahmedabad fire: Assistant commissioner of police, B division, Ahmedabad city LB Zala said that the death toll is eight persons. (IE image)

Ahmedabad fire: Eight patients have died after a fire broke out at a Coronavirus designated hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The fire broke out at around 3.30 am in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Shrey Hospital located in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, police said. While multiple fire tenders were pressed into the action, the hospital authority also tried to evacuate patients. Around 40 patients were rescued. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, as per The Indian Express Report.

Assistant commissioner of police, B division, Ahmedabad city LB Zala said that the death toll is eight persons. He said that the fire started at around 3:30. However, it has been controlled now. Several patients were rescued and the bodies have been sent for post mortem, as per The Indian Express report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sadness over the tragic incident.”Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” PM Modi tweeted. PM Modi has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. The administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected, PM Modi said.

Gujarat recorded 1,073 new Coronavirus cases and 23 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday. Gujarat’s COVID-19 tally reached 66,777 and the death toll due to the highly contagious disease stood at 2,557. Ahmedabad’s COVID-19 tally reached 27,283 with the addition of 161 new Coronavirus cases. The city has registered 5 deaths taking the toll to 1,617, Gujarat health department said.